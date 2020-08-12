After Four Years in London, Mark Regev Resumes Job at Israeli PM’s Office
by Algemeiner Staff
After serving for four years as Israel’s ambassador to Great Britain, Mark Regev has returned to the job he held before the London posting — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s international media spokesperson.
“Great to be rejoining the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem,” the Australian-born Regev tweeted on Wednesday.
🇮🇱Great to be rejoining the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/AFv2kjkpL1
— Mark Regev (@MarkRegev) August 12, 2020
The appointment of Regev’s successor in the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, was confirmed by the Israeli cabinet earlier this month.