August 12, 2020 1:24 pm
After Four Years in London, Mark Regev Resumes Job at Israeli PM’s Office

Mark Regev. Photo: Yui Mok / PA Images / Reuters.

After serving for four years as Israel’s ambassador to Great Britain, Mark Regev has returned to the job he held before the London posting — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s international media spokesperson.

“Great to be rejoining the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem,” the Australian-born Regev tweeted on Wednesday.

The appointment of Regev’s successor in the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, was confirmed by the Israeli cabinet earlier this month.

