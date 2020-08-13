IDF Clearing Golan Heights Minefields, Returning Territory to Local Communities

The Israeli military announced on Thursday that it is clearing some minefields in the Golan Heights in order to promote agriculture and tourism.

In a tweet, the IDF said that 50 dunams (12.35 acres) of land near the kibbutzim of Afik and Kfar Haruv had been made safe and handed over to the local regional council.

“The IDF sees great importance in strengthening and developing the settlements in the north through agriculture, tourism and economics,” the military stated.

It added that it would “continue to work to clear the mines from areas of the Golan Heights and return them to the residents.”

Israel took control of the Golan Heights from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War, and the area again saw fierce fighting six years later during the Yom Kippur War. The strategic plateau was annexed by Israel in 1981.