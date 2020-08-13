Thursday, August 13th | 23 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Official Says Israel-UAE Deal Will Not Secure Regional Peace

Netanyahu Hails ‘New Era’ in Israel’s Relations With Arab World After UAE Peace Deal

IDF Clearing Golan Heights Minefields, Returning Territory to Local Communities

Top Jewish Group Expresses Outrage After Greek Air Force Memorial Defaced With Antisemitic Graffiti

Israel Welcomes Lithuanian Designation of Hezbollah as Terrorist Organization

Zionism, Zioness and the Fight for a Better Left

Israeli Military Looking to Open More Combat Units to Women

With Trump’s Help, Israel and United Arab Emirates Reach Historic Deal to Normalize Relations

Austrian Airlines Fires Flight Attendant Caught on Video Chanting Antisemitic Slogans

NYPD Opens Hate Crime Investigation Into Antisemitic Vandalism on Upper East Side

August 13, 2020 3:28 pm
0

Iran Official Says Israel-UAE Deal Will Not Secure Regional Peace

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US President Donald Trump announces that Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached a peace deal that will lead to the full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations, at the White House in Washington, DC, Aug. 13, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Kevin Lamarque.

The agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will not secure peace in the region, tweeted a special adviser on international affairs to the speaker of Iran’s parliament, in reaction to a Thursday deal between the two states on normalizing ties.

“UAE’s new approach for normalizing ties w/fake, criminal #Israel doesn’t maintain peace & security, but serves ongoing Zionists’ crimes,” tweeted Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, also a former deputy foreign minister.

“Abu Dhabi’s behavior has no justification, turning back on the Palestine cause. W/ that strategic mistake, #UAE will be engulfed in Zionism fire,” he added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.