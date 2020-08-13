Thursday, August 13th | 23 Av 5780

August 13, 2020 7:08 am
0

Israel Successfully Tests Arrow-2 Aerial Defense System, US Missile Agency Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A test of Israel’s Arrow-2 missile interceptor system is seen at a site in central Israel, Aug. 12, 2020. Photo: Israeli Ministry of Defense Spokesperson’s Office / Handout via Reuters.

Israel successfully tested its Arrow-2 ballistic missile interceptor on Wednesday, the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) said.

“The Arrow-2 interceptor successfully performed its planned trajectory and destroyed the target,” the Pentagon agency said in a statement.

The Arrow-2 and a newer generation system, Arrow-3, serve as the top tier of an integrated Israeli shield built up with US backing to withstand various potential missile salvos.

“MDA remains committed to assisting the government of Israel as it upgrades its national missile defense capability against current and emerging threats,” said the agency’s director, Vice Admiral Jon Hill.

The test was conducted at a test range in central Israel and over the Mediterranean Sea, MDA said.

Watch an Israeli Defense Ministry video about the test below:

