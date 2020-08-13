Top Jewish Group Expresses Outrage After Greek Air Force Memorial Defaced With Antisemitic Graffiti

A top global Jewish group expressed outrage on Thursday after an Air Force memorial in Greece was defaced with antisemitic graffiti.

The graffiti on the memorial in Karaiskaki Square in the Greek capital of Athens said, “Satanic Jews Out!”

Yaakov Hagoel — vice chairman of the World Zionist Organization — said, “Unfortunately, the bigotry and incitement against the Jewish people has also reached the memorial sites of the Greek Air Force, falsely pointing the finger and blaming the Jews.”

“We have seen how such incidents can lead to murder,” he added.

“I call upon the Greek government and the Athens municipality to immediately investigate and find the criminals who committed this act of vandalism, and I call for assuring the safety of the Jewish community throughout Greece,” Hagoel concluded.