Wednesday, August 19th | 29 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu Says UAE Interested in Major Investments in Israel’s Negev Region

UAE’s G42 Healthcare and Israel’s NanoScent Sign MOU for COVID-19 Screening Test

Top Israeli Minister Remains Optimistic About Normalization With Sudan Despite Denial

Report: Israel Quietly Raising Alarm With US Over New Saudi Nuclear Developments

After Peace Deal, UAE Girl Plays Israel’s National Anthem, ‘Hatikvah’

Jewish Civil Rights Group Demands Walmart Stop Selling Books Promoting Holocaust Revisionism

New York Man Who Threatened Gun Massacre at Jewish Summer Camp Over Social-Distancing Complaint Released on Bail

US Sanctions Two UAE-Based Companies Over ‘Material Support’ for Blacklisted Iran Airline

Angela Buxton, UK Jewish Tennis Legend Who Fought Antisemitic Discrimination, Dies at Age 85

Anger in New Zealand Over Ski Resort’s Honoring of ‘Unrepentant Nazi’ Who Volunteered for Waffen-SS

August 19, 2020 3:08 pm
0

After Peace Deal, UAE Girl Plays Israel’s National Anthem, ‘Hatikvah’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The national flags of the United Arab Emirates and Israel flutter along a highway, following the agreement to formalize ties between the two countries, in Netanya, Israel, Aug. 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Nir Elias.

In the wake of the normalization deal reached by Israel and the United Arab Emirates last week, a video of a young Emirati girl playing the Jewish state’s national anthem, “Hatikvah,” has appeared on Twitter.

Israeli Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Dan Poraz retweeted the video, writing, “An Emirati girl from Dubai playing Israel’s national anthem ‘Ha’Tikva’ — ‘The hope.’”

“‘The hope,’ written in the 19th century, reflects the Jewish People’s 2,000-year-old hope of returning to the Land of #Israel,” he added.

“Now that we’ve returned, our hope is for peace with our neighbors,” Poraz concluded.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.