After Peace Deal, UAE Girl Plays Israel’s National Anthem, ‘Hatikvah’

In the wake of the normalization deal reached by Israel and the United Arab Emirates last week, a video of a young Emirati girl playing the Jewish state’s national anthem, “Hatikvah,” has appeared on Twitter.

Israeli Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Dan Poraz retweeted the video, writing, “An Emirati girl from Dubai playing Israel’s national anthem ‘Ha’Tikva’ — ‘The hope.’”

“‘The hope,’ written in the 19th century, reflects the Jewish People’s 2,000-year-old hope of returning to the Land of #Israel,” he added.

“Now that we’ve returned, our hope is for peace with our neighbors,” Poraz concluded.