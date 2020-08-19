Four Female Israeli Founders Chosen for European Woman in Tech Award Ahead of London Tech Week

CTech – On September 2, the UK’s Department for International Trade (DIT) Europe network will host its first DIT European Tech Women Event — and has selected four Israelis to subsequently take part in panel discussions.

The ceremony was created to recognize the achievements of 24 women from the European Region that work in the tech field. In total, 14 Israeli women were nominated to speak at London Tech Week and four were ultimately selected. They include:

Maya Gura, Co-Founder and CEO of Missbeez — who will speak about a cure to fight imposter syndrome. Missbeez is a mobile marketplace for beauty services that aims to match self-employed beauty professionals with busy women. Gura was previously a founding member of PicScout and Co-founder of The Gifts Project, a fintech platform acquired by eBay. In 2016, Gura was named Female CEO of the Year 2016 by Geektime.

Inna Braverman, Co-Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power — who will speak about women, sustainability, and a win-win strategy to find success in both. Eco Wave power was founded by Braverman in 2011 and helps create clean electricity through the power of ocean waves. Born two weeks before the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, she suffered from respiratory arrest due to the pollution, spurring her motivation for sustainability and a cleaner world.

Hillary Harel, Co-Founder and CEO of Serenus.AI — who will speak about hard vs. soft skills and preparing for jobs in the future. Serenus.AI uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve healthcare services while saving on valuable resources. Prior to starting Serenus.AI, Harel graduated from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and has founded many successful startups.

Orit Hashay, Founder and CEO of Brayola — who will speak at the final panel on the next generation of women and how tech communities today can inspire them for the future. Brayola is the world’s smartest personal bra shopper. Founded in 2012, it partners leading brands with indie designers to provide personalized lingerie recommendations for women. Prior to Brayola, Hashay founded (and coded) Israel’s most successful wedding site and was awarded Female CEO of the Year 2017 by Geektime.

The criteria for selecting the participants at the DIT European Tech Women Event included experience, inspiration, active promotion of diversity, and remaining a “true example” for women across the world.

London Tech Week which will be conducted entirely online due to the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, will take place over four days between September 7-11. It follows the DIT European Tech Women Event award show on September 2, 2020.