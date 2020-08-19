Wednesday, August 19th | 29 Av 5780

August 19, 2020 7:12 am
Sudan Fires Foreign Ministry Spokesman Following Israel Remarks

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Sudanese man holds a national flag (illustrative). Photo: Reuters / Stringer.

Sudan has fired its Foreign Ministry spokesman following remarks he made concerning “contacts” between Khartoum and Israel, the state news agency SUNA reported on Wednesday.

Spokesman Haydar Sadig made the comments to regional media and confirmed them to Reuters on Tuesday, describing the United Arab Emirates’ decision to normalize relations with Israel as “a brave and bold step.”

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said it was “astonished” by his remarks and stressed that the government had not discussed the possibility of diplomatic relations.

