Thursday, August 20th | 30 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New Innovative Israeli Laser Defense System Downs Dozens of Gaza Incendiary Balloons

‘Enough Is Enough’: Bahraini Diplomat Says Lebanese People Fed Up With Hezbollah

Western Intelligence Services Questioning Hezbollah Claim of Innocence for Beirut Blast, German News Report Says

US Imposes Syria-Related Sanctions on Six Individuals

Demonstrators Rally Behind Jewish Owner of Berlin Bar Following Suspected Neo-Nazi Arson Attack

FBI Expresses ‘Regret’ for Tweet Referencing Antisemitic Fabrication ‘Protocols of the Elders of Zion’

UAE FM Expects ‘Warm’ Peace With Israel; Embassy to Be in Tel Aviv

Kamala Harris Accepts Historic Vice Presidential Nod

Part-Israeli Owned Elicio Therapeutics Enters Covid-19 Vaccine Race, Reports Success in Pre-Clinical Trials

Apple Secretly Acquired Israeli Photography Startup Camerai

August 20, 2020 11:08 am
0

UAE FM Expects ‘Warm’ Peace With Israel; Embassy to Be in Tel Aviv

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash is seen at a preparatory meeting for the GCC, Arab and Islamic summits in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Waleed Ali.

The United Arab Emirate’s minister of state for foreign affairs said on Thursday that his country’s new peace with Israel would be “warm,” but that its embassy will be in Tel Aviv, not Jerusalem.

UAE media outlet The National reported that, participating in an Atlantic Council video briefing, Dr. Anwar Gargash said a “warm” peace was possible because “unlike Jordan and unlike Egypt we have not fought a war with Israel.”

As a result, he noted, enmity toward Israel was not “part of the national psyche.”

Gargash said that peace with Israel was “coming sooner or later” and was part of a larger push by the UAE to engage with the global community.

“We can’t do this while we maintain an exclusive view of the world,” he started. “This is one of the bold and strategic decisions that we made. It will open up the region further. We are very touched by the universal support for the decision from different capitals.”

The minister also insisted that the normalization deal with Israel that was announced last week did not signal an abandonment by the UAE of the Palestinian cause, saying his country was “committed” to a two-state solution and asserting that the accord halted an Israeli government push to annex parts of the West Bank.

“By linking to the agreement to the suspension of annexation, we came out with a good deal,” he commented.

Perhaps to emphasize this, Gargash pointed out that his country’s embassy in Israel would be in Tel Aviv, rather than Jerusalem.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.