Sunday, August 23rd | 3 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Ammonium Nitrate Behind Beirut Blast Traced to Hezbollah-Linked Bank

Holocaust-Denying Graffiti Found on Wall in French Village Burned Down by Nazis

Israel’s Orbotech President Takes You Into the Heart of the Hardware Enabling the 5G Paradigm Shift

Israel’s Orbit Inks $46 Million Deal to Provide Communications Management System for Lockheed Martin’s F-16 Jets

Global Coronavirus Deaths Exceed 800,000

Iran Says Black Boxes From Downed Ukraine Jet Show Missiles Hit 25 Seconds Apart

Austrian Leaders Condemn Attack Against Jewish Community in Graz

Tel Aviv Erases ‘Peeping Toms’ Beach Mural After Suspected Gang Rape

Netanyahu, Another Election Will Smash What Little Faith We Have Left

Lukashenko’s Iron Fist in Belarus

August 23, 2020 12:27 pm
0

Report: Ammonium Nitrate Behind Beirut Blast Traced to Hezbollah-Linked Bank

avatar by JNS.org

Smoke rises after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2020, in this picture obtained from a social media video. Photo: Karim Sokhn / Instagram / Ksokhn + Thebikekitchenbeirut / via Reuters.

JNS.org – The massive explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4 has been traced back to a cargo ship, the Rhosus, that arrived in the city’s port in 2013 carrying 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate. The owner of the Rhosus has now been linked to the Lebanese bank used by Hezbollah, according to an investigation by Der Spiegel and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

The Beirut blast killed 172 people, injured 6,000 and left 300,000 homeless.

While media reports have identified the vessel’s owner as Igor Grechushkin, a Russian national, according to the report published by Der Spiegel on Friday, it was not Grechushkin who owned the Rhosus, but a Cypriot businessman named Charalambos Manoli, who is connected to the Lebanese bank used by Hezbollah.

Further, according to the report, some of the ammonium nitrate at the Beirut port went missing before the massive explosion.

Manoli allegedly made efforts to hide his ownership of the ship and when questioned first said it had been sold to Grechushkin, but then changed his story to say the Russian had only tried to buy the ship.

It was Grechushkin who then ordered that the Rhosus make an unscheduled stop in Beirut on its way from Georgia to Mozambique, claiming he did not have enough money to pay for passage through the Suez Canal and so needed to pick up more cargo in Beirut destined for Jordan. The Rhosus never left Beirut.

According to the report, court records show Manoli took a loan in 2011 for $4 million from the Tanzanian FBME Bank to buy another ship, called the Sakhalin. The FBME bank is accused by American investigators of laundering money for Hezbollah.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.