Monday, August 24th | 4 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IAEA Chief in Tehran, Seeks Access to Iranian Nuclear Sites

Israel Delays Budget Deadline, Avoiding Another Snap Election

In Jerusalem, Pompeo Talks With Israeli Leaders About Joint Efforts to ‘Counter Iran’s Destabilizing Influence’ in Middle East

Report: UAE Cancels Public Meeting With Israel After Netanyahu Voices Opposition to F-35 Deal With US

Israel, UAE Health Ministers Agree on ‘Immediate Cooperation’ After Normalization Deal

TikTok Users Posting Videos Pretending to Be Holocaust Victims Called ‘Disgusting Trend’

Jewish Groups Condemn Display of Antisemitic Banners Over Los Angeles Freeway

In Memory of Professor Edward Alexander

British Rapper Wiley Makes More Antisemitic Remarks in New Interview

‘He Is Filled With Hatred of Israel, Jews, Gays, Lesbians and Prostitutes’: Austrian Police Arrest Suspected Islamist for Assault on Jewish Leader

August 24, 2020 1:08 pm
0

Jewish Groups Condemn Display of Antisemitic Banners Over Los Angeles Freeway

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Motorists on Interstate 405 in Los Angeles drive by banners carrying antisemitic slogans draped from an overpass. Photo: Twitter.

Jewish organizations in southern California expressed outrage over the weekend after banners with sinister antisemitic slogans were seen hanging from a freeway overpass.

The three home-made banners were draped an overpass on Interstate 405 in Los Angeles on Saturday, close to the Florence Avenue exit in Inglewood.

One banner declared, “The Jews want a race war,” whilst another promoted a website called “Goyim TV.” A third banner urged drivers on the freeway to honk their horns in agreement.

Tweeting in response to the incident, Rick Hirschhaut — the Los Angeles regional director of the American Jewish Committee — called on the California Highway Patrol to step up its efforts against such expressions of hatred.

Other Jewish organizations concurred. In a statement to the Jewish Journal, Rabbi Abraham Cooper — associate dean of the LA-based Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) — said that his organization had “asked Council members Paul Koretz and David Ryu to get the Jew-hating banners unfurled by antisemitic cowards removed by DOT [Los Angeles Department of Transportation]. They will continue their anonymous attacks on social media and everywhere else they can act stealthily to spread Jew-hatred without fear of being held accountable.”

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.