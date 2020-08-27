Amid Racial Turmoil, Kenosha Synagogue Defaced With ‘Free Palestine’ Graffiti

An unidentified individual was recorded on Wednesday night vandalizing a Jewish synagogue in a southern Wisconsin city that has seen several days of racial unrest following a shooting there of a Black man by a white police officer.

Julio Rosas — a reporter for the conservative media outlet Townhall — tweeted footage of the incident, claiming, “Someone from the BLM crowd spray-painted ‘Free Palestine’ in the driveway of the Beth Hillel Temple in Kenosha.”

Someone from the BLM crowd spray-painted “Free Palestine” in the driveway of the Beth Hillel Temple in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/sJACaqZlai — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020

It could not be determined definitively from the video, however, what, if any, group the vandal was associated with.

According to Rosas, a sign in front of a Kenosha church was also defaced.

Beth Hillel is a Reform shul located in downtown Kenosha. Its building was constructed in 1927.

A similar spray-painting incident occurred at a Los Angeles synagogue in May.

The police shooting on Sunday of Jacob Blake — who was left paralyzed — sparked four nights of protests in Kenosha.

On Tuesday night, two people were killed by a 17-year-old white gunman, who, according to Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes “decided to be a vigilante and take the law into his own hands and mow down innocent protesters.”

The suspect, Kyle Rittenhouse, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.