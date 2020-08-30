Acclaimed Israeli Jazz Player Avishai Cohen Told Boycott Movement Representatives to ‘Go F*** Yourself’

Acclaimed Israeli jazz player Avishai Cohen had a short and sweet response when asked to boycott Israel: “Go f*** yourself.”

Cohen told Israeli news website Walla on Sunday that he was approached by representatives of the BDS movement due to a song on his 2017 album Cross My Palm With Silver about Israel’s presence in the West Bank. They asked him not to play a concert in Israel.

“I never paid attention to them,” Cohen said. “And when they came to me, I told them ‘Go f*** yourself.’”

“It’s not your business to tell me where to play and where not to play,” he said he told them.

Cohen, who was born in Tel Aviv, has recorded 10 albums as a bandleader and collaborated with some of the biggest names in jazz. He has been voted Rising Star-Trumpet by the famed jazz magazine Down Beat for four years in a row.