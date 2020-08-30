Top Jewish Group Praises Charges Against Prominent Canadian Neo-Nazi Propagandist

A top Canadian Jewish group expressed relief and approval on Sunday with the news that a prominent local neo-Nazi will face hate-crimes charges.

Gabriel Sohier Chaput was represented by a lawyer in a Montreal court this month to face charges of willfully promoting hatred against an identifiable group, the Montreal Gazette reported. He will be tried in November and if found guilty could face two years in prison.

The hearing came after Chaput finally responded to a two-year-old warrant issued after a series of Gazette articles fingered him as a prominent neo-Nazi recruiter and online propagandist.

In particular, Chaput used the pseudonym “Zeiger” to become one of the most prolific writers on the Daily Stormer, one of the crudest, most violent, and most popular neo-Nazi sites on the web.

Following the Gazette series, B’nai Brith Canada filed a complaint against Chaput with the police hate crimes unit.

Police then found connections between “Zeiger” and Chaput’s activities, including evidence that he was holding neo-Nazi meetings and may have attended the infamous 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a counter-protester was murdered in a car-ramming attack.

“We are pleased that the wheels of justice have begun turning. Dangerous incitement must face criminal consequences,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “Working to incite hatred and violence against one’s fellow citizens is utterly abhorrent and has no place in Canadian society.”

“Jewish communities around the world have been repeatedly targeted and attacked in recent years because of the views and online propaganda of people like Chaput,” Mostyn asserted. “What he did must not be taken lightly in the eyes of the law.”