Sunday, August 30th | 11 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Outrage After Online Publication Uses Auschwitz Photo to Illustrate Story About R. Kelly Incarceration

Top Jewish Group Praises Charges Against Prominent Canadian Neo-Nazi Propagandist

In Meeting With Trump Aide Kushner, Israel’s Defense Minister Gantz Vows to ‘Ensure Our Military Superiority’

Incarcerated Islamist Preacher Who Called for Murdering Jews Complains About Being Forced to Eat Kosher Food

Settlements: Calamity or Fulfillment?

Acclaimed Israeli Jazz Player Avishai Cohen Told Boycott Movement Representatives to ‘Go F*** Yourself’

Senior Trump Adviser Sees More Arab, Muslim Partners for Israel After UAE Deal

Hezbollah Will Avenge Slain Fighter, Leader Warns Israel

Hezbollah Open to Discussing New Political Order in Lebanon, Says Nasrallah

Fed Chairman Powell’s Revolution Has Major Ramifications for Israel’s Monetary Policy

August 30, 2020 6:50 pm
0

Top Jewish Group Praises Charges Against Prominent Canadian Neo-Nazi Propagandist

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march on the grounds of the University of Virginia, ahead of the Unite the Right Rally, in Charlottesville, Virginia, Aug. 11, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Stephanie Keith.

A top Canadian Jewish group expressed relief and approval on Sunday with the news that a prominent local neo-Nazi will face hate-crimes charges.

Gabriel Sohier Chaput was represented by a lawyer in a Montreal court this month to face charges of willfully promoting hatred against an identifiable group, the Montreal Gazette reported. He will be tried in November and if found guilty could face two years in prison.

The hearing came after Chaput finally responded to a two-year-old warrant issued after a series of Gazette articles fingered him as a prominent neo-Nazi recruiter and online propagandist.

In particular, Chaput used the pseudonym “Zeiger” to become one of the most prolific writers on the Daily Stormer, one of the crudest, most violent, and most popular neo-Nazi sites on the web.

Following the Gazette series, B’nai Brith Canada filed a complaint against Chaput with the police hate crimes unit.

Police then found connections between “Zeiger” and Chaput’s activities, including evidence that he was holding neo-Nazi meetings and may have attended the infamous 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a counter-protester was murdered in a car-ramming attack.

“We are pleased that the wheels of justice have begun turning. Dangerous incitement must face criminal consequences,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “Working to incite hatred and violence against one’s fellow citizens is utterly abhorrent and has no place in Canadian society.”

“Jewish communities around the world have been repeatedly targeted and attacked in recent years because of the views and online propaganda of people like Chaput,” Mostyn asserted. “What he did must not be taken lightly in the eyes of the law.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.