Israel’s Elbit Systems Wins US Army Contract Worth Up to $79 Million

August 31, 2020 9:28 am
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The logo of the Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at its offices in Haifa, Israel, Feb. 26, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Baz Ratner / File.

Israeli defense company Elbit Systems said on Monday its US subsidiary won a contract to supply the US Army with gunner hand stations, commander hand stations and circuit cards for the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle.

The contract, worth up to $79 million, will be carried out over five years. An initial purchase order of $26 million followed by a purchase order of $12 million have been issued the contract.

The gunner hand stations enable crew members to target and fire, and work in collaboration with the commander hand stations that drive the vehicles’ turret. The circuit cards provide processing and power supply to the hand station units.

