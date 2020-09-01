Top Palestinian Official: ‘All Types of Resistance’ Possible

JNS.org – Following the signing of the US-brokered peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, top Palestinian Authority official Jibril Rajoub announced that terror is an option in “the struggle” against Israel.

According to a Palestinian Media Watch report published on Sunday, Rajoub’s statement, which is similar to that of other Palestinian leaders, followed the Aug. 15 stabbing of an Israeli man in Rosh Ha’ayin and preceded the Aug. 26 slaying of Rabbi Shay Ohayon in Petach Tikvah.

Using what PMW has documented as the Palestinian euphemism for violence and terrorism, Rajoub, who serves as Fatah Central Committee secretary, told official PA-TV on Aug. 17: “Our interest is that the struggle will damage the occupation and that the cost of the occupation will be on the occupation and not on us. But all the possibilities are open to all the types of resistance in the occupied lands against all expressions of the occupation, the symbols of the occupation.”

Earlier this year, Rajoub lauded a number of terrorists, calling their attacks “glorious acts that teach generations.”