Qatar Emir Tells Kushner Two-State Solution Needed to End Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, told White House senior adviser Jared Kushner on Wednesday that Doha supported a two-state solution, with East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state, to end the conflict with Israel, his cabinet said.

Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, is in Qatar after a US-brokered accord last month for the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalize ties.

The UAE is the third Arab country to reach such an agreement with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

Kushner hopes another Arab country will normalize ties within months. He visited the UAE this week with an Israeli delegation for normalization talks before also traveling to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Tamim told Kushner Qatar remained committed to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, in which Arab nations offered Israel normalized ties in return for a statehood deal with the Palestinians and a full Israeli withdrawal from territories captured in the 1967 Six-Day War.