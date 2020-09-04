Trump Calls on Iran to Not Execute Wrestling Star Navid Afkari
by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff
US President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Iran not to execute champion wrestler Navid Afkari, citing a Fox News report that Afkari had been sentenced to death for participating in anti-government demonstrations in 2018.
“To the leaders of Iran, I would greatly appreciate if you would spare this young man’s life, and not execute him. Thank you!” Trump said in a tweet that included a link to the Fox News report.
…To the leaders of Iran, I would greatly appreciate if you would spare this young man’s life, and not execute him. Thank you! @UFC @DanaWhite @FoxNews https://t.co/NkJb4IsQpt
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020