September 4, 2020 8:54 am
Trump Calls on Iran to Not Execute Wrestling Star Navid Afkari

Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US President Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention, on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, DC, Aug. 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Kevin Lamarque.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Iran not to execute champion wrestler Navid Afkari, citing a Fox News report that Afkari had been sentenced to death for participating in anti-government demonstrations in 2018.

“To the leaders of Iran, I would greatly appreciate if you would spare this young man’s life, and not execute him. Thank you!” Trump said in a tweet that included a link to the Fox News report.

