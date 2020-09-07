Monday, September 7th | 18 Elul 5780

September 7, 2020 12:59 pm
0

Baseball Hails 'Kremer Show' as First Israeli to Pitch in MLB Dominates in Baltimore Orioles Victory Over New York Yankees

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli-born MLB pitcher Dean Kremer making his debut for the Baltimore Orioles in a 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees. Photo: Reuters via Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun/TNS.

Israeli-American Major League Baseball star Dean Kremer enjoyed a dream debut as a pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles in their 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Kremer struck out seven in six innings as he pitched in his major league debut at Camden Yards Stadium in Baltimore, calling it a “dream come true.”

Orioles coach Brandon Hyde applauded the performance of Kremer — who joined the Orioles in 2018 and has been hailed as a top pitching prospect. “Only allowing one run shows a lot about his character and composure,” he told the Baltimore Sun.

Kremer was born to Israeli parents and had his bar mitzvah in Israel. He competed in Team USA during the 2013 Maccabiah games and helped the team take home the gold. He previously played for Israel’s national baseball team for three years and was also named the European baseball championship’s most valuable pitcher.

He became the first Israeli citizen to sign with a major league team in 2016 when he was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but did not play in the major leagues until Sunday.

“I was born here in the United States, but I go back and practically live [in Israel] for two months out of the year in the summer, so it’s definitely home,” Kremer told the Las Vegas Review Journal in February.

Kremer’s triumph over the Yankees was duly noted by his friends on the Israeli baseball scene, as well as by the Israeli Embassy in the US.

 

