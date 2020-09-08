Advanced Drone System Developed by US and Israel to Be Deployed to Protect American Troops

A new advanced drone system developed by the US and Israel will be deployed to protect American troops, the Israeli Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday.

The Skylord drone was developed in tandem by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development, the Israeli company Xtend and the Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office (CTTSO) at the US Department of Defense.

The state-of-the-art drone was said to include a “remote immersive interface” that allowed the operator to guide the drone remotely and intercept aerial threats, particularly other drones.

The system has already been successfully tested in dealing with terror threats on Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip.

The Defense Ministry tweeted, “This is the first step towards the widespread deployment of smart systems to US military forces, enabling them to perform complex tasks in the modern battlefield.”

“It also highlights the crucial and extraordinary relations between the US and Israeli defense establishments,” the ministry added.