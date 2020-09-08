Curfews, School Closures Go Into Effect in 40 Israeli ‘Red’ Cities

JNS.org – Nightly curfews will go into effect in 40 “red” cities and towns across Israel on Tuesday evening, amid a raft of other regulations aimed at halting the rise in new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The list of “red” cities, so named due to their high coronavirus morbidity rates, includes the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak and the Arab town of Umm el-Fahm.

The regulations are set to go into effect on Tuesday at 7 pm, and the curfews will last from 7 pm to 5 am every day for the next seven days.

The final list was approved on Tuesday morning by the Ministerial Committee on Declaring Restricted Zones and released to the press, after days of indecision within the coronavirus Cabinet over the extent of the measures and the areas that would be affected by them.

