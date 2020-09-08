Tuesday, September 8th | 19 Elul 5780

September 8, 2020 9:27 am
Curfews, School Closures Go Into Effect in 40 Israeli 'Red' Cities

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli police check a driver in a car at a checkpoint on a main road in Jerusalem as they try to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), April 12, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

JNS.org – Nightly curfews will go into effect in 40 “red” cities and towns across Israel on Tuesday evening, amid a raft of other regulations aimed at halting the rise in new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The list of “red” cities, so named due to their high coronavirus morbidity rates, includes the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak and the Arab town of Umm el-Fahm.

The regulations are set to go into effect on Tuesday at 7 pm, and the curfews will last from 7 pm to 5 am every day for the next seven days.

The final list was approved on Tuesday morning by the Ministerial Committee on Declaring Restricted Zones and released to the press, after days of indecision within the coronavirus Cabinet over the extent of the measures and the areas that would be affected by them.

The following are the cities, towns and neighborhoods that will be subjected to the seven-day measures, which will be extended if the government and health authorities deem it necessary.

  1. Abu Snan
  2. Umm el-Fahm
  3. Eilat’s Shahamon neighborhood
  4. Elad
  5. Ashdod’s Gimmel, Zayin and Chet neighborhoods
  6. Ashkelon’s Mitzpe Barnea, Ganei Barnea, Neot Barnea, Givat Zion and Karmei Zion neighborhoods
  7. Buq’ata
  8. Beit Shemesh’s Ramat Beit Shemesh Alef and Gimel, and Menucha VeNachala neighborhoods
  9. Bnei Brak
  10. Beitar Illit
  11. Nujeidat in Bu’eine Nujeidat
  12. Baqa al-Gharbiyye
  13. Julis
  14. Jaljulia
  15. Jat
  16. Daliyat al-Karmel
  17. Ibtan
  18. Taibe
  19. Tira
  20. Yafa an-Naseriyye
  21. Jerusalem’s Kfar Ekev, Beit Hanina, Ramat Shlomo, Ramot, A-Tur, Issawiya, ‘Anata, Shuafat and Sanhedriya neighborhoods
  22. Kisra
  23. Kafr Bara
  24. Kafr Manda
  25. Kafr Qasim, (other than the Lev Haaretz and Nof Haaretz industrial zones)
  26. Kafr Qara
  27. Laqiya
  28. Musheirifa and Salem
  29. Nazareth
  30. Netivot
  31. Ein Mahil
  32. Emanuel
  33. Isfiya
  34. Ar’ara
  35. Fureidis
  36. Qalansawe
  37. Reineh
  38. Rekhasim
  39. Sderot’s Neot Yitzhak Rabin and Neot HaNeviim neighborhoods
  40. Shefa-‘Amr (Shfaram)

In addition to having to abide by the curfew—during which residents of the above areas will not be permitted to stray more than  500 meters (approximately 1600 feet) from their homes other than to purchase food and medical supplies—businesses will operate daily only until 7 pm, and all schools, with the exception of kindergartens and special-education institutions, will be closed.

According to Israeli Health Ministry data, 3,425 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Tuesday, bringing the total number since the onset of the pandemic to 135,288. Of 27,962 active cases, 467 were categorized as “serious,” with 134 patients on ventilators and a national death toll of 1,031.

