Tuesday, September 8th | 19 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Seeks to Thwart High Holiday Terror Attacks With Wave of Hamas Arrests in West Bank

German Jewish Students Raise Money for Halle Kebab Restaurant Owner Targeted by Neo-Nazi During Yom Kippur Killing Spree

Advanced Drone System Developed by US and Israel to Be Deployed to Protect American Troops

US Sanctions Two Ex‐Lebanese Government Ministers for Providing ‘Material Support’ to Hezbollah

Trump to Host White House Signing Ceremony for Israel-UAE Normalization Deal on Sept. 15

Volkswagen Ends Relationship With Mexican Dealership Where Nazi Image Was Hung on Wall

Israel Imposes Week-Long Restrictions on Coronavirus Contagion Zones

Palestinians Set to Soften Stance on Israel-UAE Normalization: Draft Statement

Israeli Model Shoots Pajama Ad in Dubai Following UAE Normalization Deal

Chad Announces It Will Open Diplomatic Mission in Jerusalem

September 8, 2020 1:38 pm
0

Israel Imposes Week-Long Restrictions on Coronavirus Contagion Zones

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Border Police officers manage traffic on a street near a roadblock, during enforcement of a government decision to impose nightly curfews in dozens of towns and neighborhoods to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jerusalem, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

Israel on Tuesday began a week-long campaign of night curfews and school closures in dozens of towns and neighborhoods with high coronavirus counts, hoping it will help stem a spike in cases.

Most of the 40 zones subject to the partial lockdowns are identified with Israeli Arabs or ultra-Orthodox Jews, minorities where crowding has helped spread the pandemic.

Israel, with a population of 9 million, has recorded 135,288 cases of COVID-19 and 1,031 deaths.

Some government officials have called for a nationwide lockdown if the partial measures fail.

That could disrupt celebrations of the Jewish High Holy Days, which run from Sept. 18 to Oct. 10.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.