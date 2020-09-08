Israel Imposes Week-Long Restrictions on Coronavirus Contagion Zones

Israel on Tuesday began a week-long campaign of night curfews and school closures in dozens of towns and neighborhoods with high coronavirus counts, hoping it will help stem a spike in cases.

Most of the 40 zones subject to the partial lockdowns are identified with Israeli Arabs or ultra-Orthodox Jews, minorities where crowding has helped spread the pandemic.

Israel, with a population of 9 million, has recorded 135,288 cases of COVID-19 and 1,031 deaths.

Some government officials have called for a nationwide lockdown if the partial measures fail.

That could disrupt celebrations of the Jewish High Holy Days, which run from Sept. 18 to Oct. 10.