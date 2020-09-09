Wednesday, September 9th | 20 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Building New Production Hall for Centrifuges in Mountains Near Natanz

Shofar: A Love Song

How Israel Is Helping the World Fight Forest Fires

Ignoring the Hamas-Hezbollah-Lebanon Connection

From Tripoli to Tripoli, Turkey’s Real Aim Is Egypt

Compassion and Israel’s Current Coalition

Israel Targets Hamas Financiers as Hamas Targets Israeli Civilians

The Miracle of Israel’s Diplomatic Breakthroughs

IDF Seeks to Thwart High Holiday Terror Attacks With Wave of Hamas Arrests in West Bank

German Jewish Students Raise Money for Halle Kebab Restaurant Owner Targeted by Neo-Nazi During Yom Kippur Killing Spree

September 9, 2020 6:54 am
0

Iran Building New Production Hall for Centrifuges in Mountains Near Natanz

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A view of a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan, Iran, July 2, 2020. Photo: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Iran has begun to build a hall in “the heart of the mountains” near its Natanz nuclear site for making advanced centrifuges, Iran‘s nuclear chief said on Tuesday, aiming to replace a production hall at the facility hit by fire in July.

Iran said at the time that the fire was the result of sabotage and had caused significant damage that could slow the development of advanced uranium-enrichment centrifuges.

“Due to the sabotage, it was decided to build a more modern, larger and more comprehensive hall in all dimensions in the heart of the mountain near Natanz. Of course, the work has begun,” said Ali Akbar Salehi, according to state TV.

Natanz is the centerpiece of Iran‘s enrichment program. Western intelligence agencies and the UN’s nuclear watchdog (IAEA) believe Iran had a coordinated, clandestine nuclear arms program that it halted in 2003.

Related coverage

September 8, 2020 2:54 pm
0

Trump to Host White House Signing Ceremony for Israel-UAE Normalization Deal on Sept. 15

A signing ceremony will be hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House next week for the Israel‐UAE...

The Natanz uranium-enrichment site, much of which is underground, is one of several Iranian facilities monitored by inspectors of the IAEA.

A confrontation between arch foes Tehran and Washington has worsened since 2018, when US President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

Under the deal, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of most international sanctions. In reaction to US sanctions, Tehran has gradually distanced itself from the nuclear pact.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.