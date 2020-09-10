Thursday, September 10th | 21 Elul 5780

Antisemitism ‘Doesn’t Stop at National Borders,’ German Interior Minister Tells EU Conference

September 10, 2020 1:28 pm
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Germany’s interior minister affirmed on Thursday that the fight against antisemitism remained a central concern of the country’s current Presidency of the EU Council, telling a government conference in Berlin that animosity toward Jews was a continent-wide problem.

“Antisemitism does not stop at national borders and is a challenge for all of Europe,” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer declared in an address to the conference, titled, “Together Against Antisemitism in Europe — Structures and Strategies for a Holistic Fight.”

“Together we resolutely oppose antisemitic crimes such as denial of the Holocaust as well as agitation and hate speech,” Seehoffer said.

German government and EU officials attending the conference discussed the continuing spread of antisemitic conspiracy theories concerning the coronavirus pandemic, as well as improving methods for monitoring and recording antisemitic hate crimes.

Also speaking at the conference was Margaritis Schinas — the EU commissioner whose responsibilities include combating antisemitism.

“We are intensifying our efforts to ensure the security of Jewish communities in response to the increasing antisemitic conspiracy theories to counteract online, and to invest in education, awareness raising and research,” Schinas stated. “The struggle for the normality of Jewish life requires concerted efforts on the part of all member states. It is a litmus test for Europe when it comes to upholding our values ​​and diversity.”

