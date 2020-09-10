Thursday, September 10th | 21 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Drone Goes Down Inside Lebanon Near Border

Antisemitism ‘Doesn’t Stop at National Borders,’ German Interior Minister Tells EU Conference

California Governor Urged to Veto Bill Mandating ‘Antisemitic’ Curriculum for High School Students

Arizona State Rep Criticized for Comparing COVID‐19 Mask Requirement to Tattooing of Holocaust Victims

New Jersey Kosher Restaurant Owner to Compete in ‘Chopped’ Cooking Competition

Yemen Houthis Say They Attacked ‘Important Target’ in Riyadh With Missile, Drones

Israeli Female Role Models Launch Inspira, a New Network for Entrepreneurial Women

Is the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Finally Ready to Become Israel’s Nasdaq?

Aliyah to Israel on the Rise, Despite COVID-19 and Bureaucracy Bottlenecks

Soccer Legend Lionel Messi to be the Face of Israel’s OrCam Technologies

September 10, 2020 1:38 pm
0

Israeli Drone Goes Down Inside Lebanon Near Border

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Hezbollah and Palestinian flags are seen in the southern Lebanese village of Houla, near the border with Israel, Aug. 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher.

Israel‘s military said on Thursday that one of its drones fell inside Lebanon during “operational activity” along the frontier, while the Lebanese army said it had shot it down.

“There is no risk of breach of information,” an Israeli army spokesman said, offering no further details.

The Lebanese army said in a statement that the drone “penetrated Lebanese airspace over the town of Aita al-Shaab and was shot down by members of one of the army posts.”

A similar incident occurred about two weeks ago.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.