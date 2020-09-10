Soccer Legend Lionel Messi to be the Face of Israel’s OrCam Technologies

JNS.org – Jerusalem-based OrCam Technologies, which develops artificial intelligence-based wearable devices to aid the blind and visually impaired, announced on Wednesday that it was partnering with soccer legend Lionel Messi.

OrCam’s MyEye device can read texts aloud, and is capable of recognizing faces and consumer products. The collaboration with Messi aims to “increase awareness of the challenges faced by the blind and visually impaired community globally,” OrCam said in a statement.

As part of the joint project, OrCam will arrange face-to-face meetings for visually impaired people from around the world with the soccer superstar, who will present them with OrCam’s MyEye device.

“These individuals will each become members of the ‘OrCam Dream Team,’ led by Messi,” the statement said.

OrCam was founded in 2010 and was valued at $1 billion in 2018, according to a Forbes report.

A spokesperson for the firm said the company was drawn to Messi as a representative due to his having overcome human growth hormone treatment as a child before going on to become one of the greatest soccer players in history, according to the report.