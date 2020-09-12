Saturday, September 12th | 23 Elul 5780

September 12, 2020 10:14 am
Palestinians Rally Against Bahrain-Israel Normalization

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Palestinians burn pictures depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and US President Donald Trump during a protest against Bahrain’s move to normalize relations with Israel, in the central Gaza Strip September 12, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians in Gaza burnt pictures of Israeli, US, Bahraini, and United Arab Emirates leaders on Saturday in protest over the two Gulf countries’ moves to normalize ties with Israel.

Bahrain on Friday joined the UAE in agreeing to normalize relations with Israel, a move forged partly through shared fears of Iran but one that could leave the Palestinians further isolated.

The Gaza protest, attended by a few dozen, was organized by the ruling Islamist group Hamas.

“We have to fight the virus of normalization and block all its paths before it succeeds, to prevent it from spreading,” said Hamas official Maher al-Holy.

Demonstrators set fire to pictures of US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the UAE’s Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nayhan.

While the United States, Israel, the UAE and Bahrain hail the diplomatic moves as a major step toward Middle East peace and stability, the Palestinians see it as a betrayal.

They fear a weakening of a longstanding pan-Arab position that calls for Israeli withdrawal from disputed territory and acceptance of Palestinian statehood in return for normal relations with Arab countries.

Despite a deep political rift going back to 2007, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose Palestinian Authority has limited rule in the West Bank, and his Hamas rivals have been united against the Gulf states’ move.

In the West Bank, the Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Saeb Erekat, said the diplomatic push will not achieve peace if the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict is not resolved first.

“The Bahraini, Israeli, American agreement to normalize relations is now part of a bigger package in the region, it isn’t about peace, it is not about relations between countries. We are witnessing an alliance, a military alliance being created in the region,” Erekat told Reuters.

Iran meanwhile said on Saturday that Bahrain’s move meant it would be complicit in Israeli policies that threatened regional security, Iranian state TV reported.

