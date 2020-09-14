Monday, September 14th | 25 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Praises Serbian Decision to Designate Hezbollah as Terrorist Organization

Israeli, Bahrani Defence Ministers Hold First Phone Call

Human Rights Watch Claims Palestinian Car-Rammer Was Unlawfully Killed, Demands Israel Return His Body

EU Condemns Execution of Iranian Wrestler Navid Afkari

Israeli Settler Sentenced to Life in Jail for Deadly 2015 Duma Arson Attack

Bahraini Opposition Groups Reject Israel Normalization, Call for ‘Resistance’

Start-Up Nation Central: Tech Is the Engine That Will Pull the Israeli Economy Out of the Covid-19 Crisis

US to Challenge World Court’s Jurisdiction in Iran Sanctions Case

Hoops Highlights: Pixellot and Israeli Basketball Association Enter Partnership for Automated Video Clip Production

Trump Visits California, Biden Talks Climate Change as Wildfires Shift Campaign Focus

September 14, 2020 12:38 pm
0

US Praises Serbian Decision to Designate Hezbollah as Terrorist Organization

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is seen addressing supporters, in Beirut, Lebanon. Photo: Reuters.

The US government has warmly welcomed Serbia’s decision to designate Hezbollah — Iran’s Shi’a proxy in Lebanon —  as a terrorist organization in its entirety.

The designation was “another significant step limiting this Iranian-backed terrorist group’s ability to operate in Europe,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Sunday.

Pompeo noted that the designation was “part of the historic commitments President Trump secured on a wide range of economic normalization issues between Serbia and Kosovo, coupled with the steps both nations are taking to help achieve peace in the Middle East.”

Serbia and Kosovo signed a range of separate pledges with the US government earlier this month that included Serbia’s pledge to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, and a promise from Kosovo — which seceded from Serbia following the NATO military intervention of 1999 — to exchange mutual recognition with Israel.

Kosovo already designated Hezbollah in its entirety in June, and Pompeo urged all EU states to follow its example.

“The United States continues to call on the European Union and European nations to designate or ban Hezbollah in its entirety, and recognize the reality that it is a terrorist organization root and branch with no distinction between its so-called ‘military’ and ‘political’ wings,” Pompeo said. “We urge all countries in Europe and elsewhere to take whatever action they can to prevent Hezbollah operatives, recruiters, and financiers from operating on their territories.”

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) tweeted on Sunday, “Thank you, Serbia, for designating Hezbollah in its entirety as a terrorist organization.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.