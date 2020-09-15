Tuesday, September 15th | 26 Elul 5780

September 15, 2020 8:51 am
Israeli Business Leaders Visit UAE to Promote Ties, Trade

avatar by JNS.org

A general view of the Business Bay area, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 28, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Satish Kumar / File.

JNS.org – A delegation of dozens of senior Israeli businesspeople led by Bank Leumi Chairman Samer Haj-Yehia and CEO Hanan Friedman is currently in Dubai to promote business ties and meet with United Arab Emirates business people, Israeli business daily Globes reported on Monday.

The delegation included leaders from companies such as Harel, Fox, Israir Airlines and Shikun & Binui.

Apparently, there was high demand to join the delegation and not enough room for all those that wanted to visit, noted the report.

Meetings will also be held with senior economic and government figures in the Gulf Arab state.

All members of the delegation visiting UAE were tested for coronavirus before traveling.

