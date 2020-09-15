Israeli Business Leaders Visit UAE to Promote Ties, Trade

JNS.org – A delegation of dozens of senior Israeli businesspeople led by Bank Leumi Chairman Samer Haj-Yehia and CEO Hanan Friedman is currently in Dubai to promote business ties and meet with United Arab Emirates business people, Israeli business daily Globes reported on Monday.

The delegation included leaders from companies such as Harel, Fox, Israir Airlines and Shikun & Binui.

Apparently, there was high demand to join the delegation and not enough room for all those that wanted to visit, noted the report.

Meetings will also be held with senior economic and government figures in the Gulf Arab state.