September 15, 2020 8:59 am
Report: Iran Plotted to Assassinate US Ambassador to South Africa

avatar by JNS.org

Lana Marks, US ambassador to the Republic of South Africa (right) and Cmdr. Christopher Carroll, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney, in Cape Town, South Africa, March 16, 2020. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released.

JNS.org – Iran reportedly considered assassinating the US ambassador to South Africa in retaliation for the assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani by the United States earlier this year, two unnamed US government officials told Politico in a report published on Sunday.

The United States had been aware of threats against the ambassador, Lana Marks, since spring, though the threat became more specific in recent weeks, said one of the officials, according to the report.

The official also said that the Iranian embassy in Pretoria was involved in the plot, and that Iran has secret networks established in South Africa.

It is said that Iran continues to look for retaliatory measures against US President Donald Trump for the killing of Soleimani, according to the officials.

