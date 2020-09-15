Report: Iran Plotted to Assassinate US Ambassador to South Africa

JNS.org – Iran reportedly considered assassinating the US ambassador to South Africa in retaliation for the assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani by the United States earlier this year, two unnamed US government officials told Politico in a report published on Sunday.

The United States had been aware of threats against the ambassador, Lana Marks, since spring, though the threat became more specific in recent weeks, said one of the officials, according to the report.

The official also said that the Iranian embassy in Pretoria was involved in the plot, and that Iran has secret networks established in South Africa.

It is said that Iran continues to look for retaliatory measures against US President Donald Trump for the killing of Soleimani, according to the officials.