Celebrities Eulogize ‘Trailblazer’ Jewish Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Many celebrities are mourning the death and celebrating the life of late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday at the age of 87.

Actress Felicity Jones, who played Ginsburg — who was Jewish — in the biopic about her life “The Basis of Sex,” said, “Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice — a responsibility she did not wear lightly. She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply.”

Kate McKinnon, who played Ginsburg on “Saturday Night Live,” remembered her in a released statement, saying she cherished meeting the Supreme Court justice last year at an off-Broadway production of “Fiddler on the Roof.”



“For so many of us, Justice Ginsburg was a real-life superhero: a beacon of hope, a warrior for justice, a robed crusader who saved the day time and again,” McKinnon wrote. “Playing her on SNL was a profound joy because I could always feel the overwhelming love and gratitude that the audience had for her. It was one of the great honors of my life to meet Justice Ginsburg, to shake her hand, and to thank her for her lifetime of service to this country.”

In a lengthy Instagram post, Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman called Ginsburg “my hero” and “a beacon of light, wisdom, and justice.”

Portman also cited a Jewish teaching about Rosh Hashanah and how Ginsburg — who passed away shortly ahead of the start of the Jewish holiday — was “the most righteous among us.”

Talk show host Kelly Ripa said that Ginsburg, who was nicknamed “Notorious RBG,” was the “right kind of notorious,” and actress Mandy Moore called Ginsburg “a trailblazer in every way.”

Actress Connie Britton wrote on Instagram, “I know for a fact that my life as a woman and an American is better because of her work and brilliance.”

“She was small in stature but even the tallest looked up to her,” singer Dolly Parton wrote on Instagram. “Her voice was soft but her message rang loud and clear and will echo forever. Thank you, RBG. Rest In Peace.”

“The Morning Show” star Reese Witherspoon said, “Thank you for fighting for us. May your legacy be our motivation to be actively in pursuit of true justice for all.”

Singer Jennifer Lopez posted a detailed tribute to Ginsburg on Instagram, and recalled her first time meeting the Supreme Court justice. She called Ginsburg “a true champion of gender equality” and “a strong woman for me and all the little girls of the world to look up to.”

“Little Fires Everywhere” star Kerry Washington wrote on Twitter, “Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight.”

Emmy-winning actor Mark Ruffalo called on the public to “fight like RBG did for us every single day.”

Okay, today we mourn a Lioness Of Light and Righteousness, tomorrow we fight like RBG did for us every single day. She would have it no other way. Rest In Power Justice RGB! We will prevail on your behalf. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 19, 2020

“What she means to our past was only rivaled by what she still meant for our futures,” said “Girls” creator Lena Dunham. “There are no proper words to thank Ruth Bader Ginsburg- all we can do is promise to keep fighting in her name, for the many freedoms she gave us and the rights she proclaimed as unassailable. Rest in ferocity, #RBG, knowing you really did it.”

Meghan Markle said in a statement, “With an incomparable and indelible legacy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will forever be known as a woman of brilliance, a Justice of courage, and a human of deep conviction. She has been a true inspiration to me since I was a girl. Honor her, remember her, act for her.”

Others who posted tributes on social media include Chris Evans, Julia Roberts, Demi Lovato, Goldie Hawn, Kristen Bell, Zoe Kravitz, Jennifer Aniston, Priyanka Chopra, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kailing, Viola Davis, Elizabeth Banks, Brie Larson and Cara Delevingne.