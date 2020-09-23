Wednesday, September 23rd | 5 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Should Ruth Bader Ginsburg Have Resigned While Barack Obama Was President?

After Zoom and Facebook Refuse to Host Event, SFSU Seminar Featuring Notorious Palestinian Terrorist Briefly Airs on YouTube Before Being Taken Down Midstream

New Jersey Native Murdered by Hamas Commemorated in Congressional Resolution Slamming Palestinian ‘Martyr Payments’ to Terrorists

In Tandem With Pandemic, Antisemitic Hate Crimes Rise in Berlin During 2020

Israeli, UAE UN Ambassadors Meet for First Time Since Countries Normalized Ties

Mourners Pay Respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at US Supreme Court

Normalized Israel-UAE Ties Said to Be ‘Historic Opportunity’ for Middle East Energy Sector

Container Giant Maersk to Ship Cargo Between Israel and UAE

Israel’s Mobileye, Dubai’s Habtoor Partner on Self-Driving Cars

Ex-Nazi Hunter Seeks US Entry Ban on Top Palestinian Official Teaching at Harvard Over Alleged Terror Incitement

September 23, 2020 1:14 pm
0

Normalized Israel-UAE Ties Said to Be ‘Historic Opportunity’ for Middle East Energy Sector

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An El Al plane is seen on the ground in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 31, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Nir Elias / Pool.

The energy ministers of Israel and the United Arab Emirates discussed possible cooperation and investment opportunities, including natural gas exports to Europe, in a video call on Wednesday, an Israeli statement said.

Israel and the UAE signed an agreement on Sept. 15 to establish diplomatic relations, an accord that Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said in the statement presented a “historic opportunity” for energy development in the region.

“I spoke (with the UAE energy minister) on cooperating in linking power grids and developing the natural gas market for exports via pipeline to Europe … as well as other projects,” the statement quoted Steinitz as saying.

The statement, released by Steinitz’s office, said he proposed the UAE join an Egypt-based energy forum that seeks to promote natural gas exports from the east Mediterranean.

Related coverage

September 23, 2020 2:28 pm
0

Israeli, UAE UN Ambassadors Meet for First Time Since Countries Normalized Ties

In a first-of-its-kind event made possible by the normalization agreement signed by their countries earlier this month, the UN envoys...

“They (the UAE) said they would examine the issue,” the Israeli statement said.

Egypt, Israel, Greece, Cyprus, Italy and Jordan signed a charter on Tuesday establishing the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF).

The group unites regional rivals of Turkey, which has been locked in a bitter dispute with European Union members Greece and Cyprus over gas drilling rights in the region.

In a report on the Israeli and UAE ministers’ discussion, the UAE state news agency WAM said they spoke about possible investment opportunities in oil, gas and green energy.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.