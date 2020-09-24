Jewish Agency Collects Prayers to Place in Western Wall Ahead of Yom Kippur

JNS.org – The Jewish Agency for Israel has announced a global campaign to gather the prayers of Jews from Israel and around the world and place them among the stones of the Western Wall.

Because of restrictions on visiting Jerusalem amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Jewish Agency Chair Isaac Herzog and the organization’s emissaries around the world are collecting notes to be placed in the wall, the Jewish Agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the Western Wall and its plaza are normally packed with visitors. This year, it’s not possible to come to Jerusalem and place notes between the stones of the Western Wall—the holiest place for the Jewish people,” said Herzog in a statement. “As an organization whose mission it is to strengthen global Jewry and its relationship with Israel, we thought it would be fitting to facilitate this important act for so many this High Holiday season.”

Click here to submit a note for placement in the Western Wall.