September 30, 2020 10:18 am
Israel Aerospace Industries Opening Cyber Academy in Bosnia

avatar by CTech Staff

A view of the IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries) booth at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 11, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo.

CTech – Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will open a cyber academy in Bosnia and Herzegovina, announcing on Wednesday that it has entered a collaboration agreement with the Bosnian Ministry of Education and Science.

Under the agreement, the cyber experts of IAI’s ELTA Group and IAI’s Singapore subsidiary, Custodio Technologies, will provide remote online training on TAME Range, IAI’s cyber simulator and trainer.

“TAME Range is a unique platform that simulates a broad range of cyber scenarios accompanied by exercises, lessons, and field implementation. TAME Range also verifies the content, providing the students, the users, and the operators a real-time picture on the nature of the attack, its courses of action and their qualities,” read the IAI’s press release.

The academy is designed to provide the students with tools that enhance awareness and the ability to identify cyber events and their sources, as well as monitor the cyber crisis’ management processes, all via the TAME Range trainer.

“The project is part of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s vision to increase the country’s cyber capabilities through international collaborations, leveraging new technologies, infrastructure development, and research,” the IAI added.

