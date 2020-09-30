Wednesday, September 30th | 13 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Elite Tech App Clubhouse Under Fire for Hosting ‘Antisemitic’ Discussion on Black-Jewish Relations

Top Human Rights Watch Official Condemns University of Toronto for Not Hiring Anti-Israel Academic

US Army Receives First Iron Dome Aerial Defense Battery From Israel

Etihad Airways CEO Sees ‘Great Opportunity’ in Potential Israel-UAE Flights

‘Tehran’ Producers Say Israeli Spy Drama Exposes US-Iran Conflict to Broader Audiences

Pro-Israel Education Group Files Amicus Brief in Support of Fordham University’s Denial of Recognition to Students for Justice in Palestine

Following First Debate, Jewish Groups Slam Trump’s Responses on White Supremacism

In Fresh Push to End Syria War, US Blacklists ‘Key Enablers’ of Assad Regime

Furor in California School District Over High School Students’ ‘Nazi-Style’ List of Jews

UK Jewish Group Praises Labour Leader for Supporting New London Holocaust Museum

September 30, 2020 4:54 pm
0

Top Human Rights Watch Official Condemns University of Toronto for Not Hiring Anti-Israel Academic

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The University of Toronto. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A top official at the global NGO Human Rights Watch’s Canada branch vigorously condemned on Tuesday the University of Toronto’s decision not to hire an anti-Israel academic, but then revealed that the academic’s spouse was one of her colleagues.

The university had been considering placing Valentina Azarova at the head of the International Human Rights Program (IHRP) at its law school.

The prospective appointment met with strong criticism due to Azarova’s long history of anti-Israel activism.

Critics noted that a vast majority of Azarova’s academic work was on the Palestinian issue, and she had displayed a strident bias against Israel.

Related coverage

September 30, 2020 5:06 pm
0

Elite Tech App Clubhouse Under Fire for Hosting ‘Antisemitic’ Discussion on Black-Jewish Relations

A private, invitation-only social media app that emerged during the coronavirus lockdown as the top virtual hangout for venture capitalists...

Furthermore, critics pointed out that Azarova had worked with the al-Haq, which has links with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist group.

The university ultimately decided against hiring Azarova, saying that “no offer of employment was made.” The reasons for this have not been disclosed.

In a statement replete with over-the-top rhetoric, HRW’s Canada director, Farida Deif, said of the decision, “Not only does this do serious harm to the academic freedom, integrity, and reputation of the university’s human rights program, it creates a dangerous chilling effect on other scholars’ rights to research and advocacy.”

However, she offered no evidence of such a “chilling effect.”

Then Deif acknowledged that she and her organization had a vested interest in defending Azarova.

“For full disclosure,” she said, “the spouse of Dr. Azarova is my colleague at Human Rights Watch.”

She added, “This controversy is about more than the individuals involved; it speaks to the core of what academic freedom means and the principle that no country should be off limits for critique of its rights record.”

Deif concluded by urging the university to “urgently conduct an independent external review, make its findings public immediately, and swiftly address any improprieties.”

“No one should pay such a price simply for exposing human rights violations by any country, including Israel,” she declared.

Deif presented no evidence that Azarova was not hired because she had uncovered human rights violations in any country.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.