September 30, 2020 3:28 pm
US Army Receives First Iron Dome Aerial Defense Battery From Israel

Barney Breen-Portnoy

An IDF soldier stands next to an Iron Dome aerial defense battery, near Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, July 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

Israel delivered on Wednesday the first of two Iron Dome aerial defense batteries purchased last year by the US Army.

“These batteries will be employed in the defense of US troops against a variety of ballistic and aerial threats,” an Israeli Defense Ministry statement said.

The occasion was marked with a “symbolic event” held at Rafael Advanced Defense Systems’ Iron Dome factory.

In attendance was Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who said, “The completion of this agreement serves as further proof that the defense alliance [between the US and Israel], is based on common values and interests, which are stronger than ever.”

Gantz later tweeted, “This advanced system has saved many Israeli lives & I’m proud to see it defending US troops and helping boost the Israeli economy.”

Plans for the US Army to acquire more than two Iron Dome batteries were ultimately scrapped because they could not be integrated into existing American defense systems.

