US Army Receives First Iron Dome Aerial Defense Battery From Israel

Israel delivered on Wednesday the first of two Iron Dome aerial defense batteries purchased last year by the US Army.

“These batteries will be employed in the defense of US troops against a variety of ballistic and aerial threats,” an Israeli Defense Ministry statement said.

The occasion was marked with a “symbolic event” held at Rafael Advanced Defense Systems’ Iron Dome factory.

Today the Israel Missile Defense Organization in the Ministry of Defense, delivered the first of two Iron Dome Defense System batteries to the U.S. Army. A symbolic event was held at the Iron Dome production line of defense contractor, Rafael Advanced Systems 1/2 pic.twitter.com/kkfkfMAXTs — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) September 30, 2020

In attendance was Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who said, “The completion of this agreement serves as further proof that the defense alliance [between the US and Israel], is based on common values and interests, which are stronger than ever.”

Gantz later tweeted, “This advanced system has saved many Israeli lives & I’m proud to see it defending US troops and helping boost the Israeli economy.”

Proud to celebrate the delivery of the Refael-developed Iron Dome to the US today, along with Minister @Amirperetz, who jumpstarted the project. This advanced system has saved many Israeli lives & I’m proud to see it defending US troops and helping boost the Israeli economy. — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) September 30, 2020

Plans for the US Army to acquire more than two Iron Dome batteries were ultimately scrapped because they could not be integrated into existing American defense systems.