Thursday, October 1st | 13 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel, Nepal Sign Agricultural Cooperation Agreement

Shin Bet to Continue COVID-19 Phone Surveillance for Additional 21 Days

Israeli Minister Demands Amazon Pull Antisemitic Books

Two Armed Palestinians Arrested After Crossing Into Israel From Gaza

UAE Announces Candidacy for Seat on UN Security Council

Israel and Lebanon Agree on Framework for Talks to End Border Dispute

Normalization Throws a Wrench Into BDS

How the Abraham Accords Are Making Iran Desperate

Sukkot: A Guide for the Perplexed

German-Israeli Air Force Cooperation Sheds Light on the Future

October 1, 2020 9:30 am
0

Israel, Nepal Sign Agricultural Cooperation Agreement

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, speaks to supporters at his election campaign event in Tel Aviv, Israel, September 15, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement between the Israeli Agency for International Development and Cooperation and the Nepalese Agriculture Ministry, seeking to bolster cooperation in the field.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that the agreement includes the establishment of an Israel-Nepal agricultural excellence center, which will “demonstrate advanced Israeli agricultural technologies suited to the climate and terrain conditions in Nepal.”

The center, which will be based on Israeli agrotechnologies and equipment, will be the most advanced of its kind in Nepal, the statement said, adding that it also aims to “contribute both to the promotion of Israeli exports and to the expansion of the agricultural sector in Nepal.”

The Israeli agency, MASHAV, will consult with its partners in Nepal on the process of establishing and operating the center.

Related coverage

October 1, 2020 9:23 am
0

Shin Bet to Continue COVID-19 Phone Surveillance for Additional 21 Days

JNS.org - Israel’s Ministerial Committee on Intelligence Services on Wednesday extended the mandate given to the Israel Security Agency (Shin...

MASHAV director Gil Haskel said, “The Foreign Ministry continues to expand Israel’s cooperation with the international community despite the challenges caused by the corona pandemic.

“This new agreement will strengthen the relations between the two countries. Israeli technologies will help Nepal develop its agricultural sector and overcome the food crisis caused by the pandemic that is plaguing the developing countries of the world. At the same time, the agreement will contribute to an increase in Israeli exports.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.