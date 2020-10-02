‘Borat’ Is Back: Amazon Releases Sequel Trailer Featuring Beloved Sacha Baron Cohen Character

Amazon Prime Video released on Thursday the first trailer for Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat” sequel and revealed that the film would be available for viewing on October 23.

The new movie — fully titled “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” — is a follow-up to the 2006 mockumentary “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.”

Baron Cohen, a British Jew, returns to play the title character, Borat Sagdiyev, and this time he is accompanied in America by his daughter, played be Irina Nowak. The film is focused largely on Borat’s efforts to visit the White House and marry his daughter to US Vice President Mike Pence.

The new trailer gives a sneak peak into Borat’s antics in the film, which include him disrupting Pence’s speech at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, DC, while disguised as a Trump impersonator.

It remains unclear if a prank Baron Cohen pulled in June at a right-wing militia event in Olympia, Washington, will be included in the film.

The film was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic just as shooting restrictions were eased.

Baron Cohen and his team flew to various parts of the US and internationally to make the sequel, according to Deadline.

The British actor won a Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy film for playing Borat in the 2006 film and the movie earned an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Watch the trailer for the new “Borat” film below: