October 6, 2020 9:33 am
US Seeks Bidders for Israeli Port to Counter Chinese Middle East Clout

avatar by i24 News

Cranes are seen at the port of the northern Israeli city of Haifa, April 23, 2013. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun / File.

i24 News – The US is pushing to counter China’s growing influence in the Middle East by finding bidder’s for Israel’s largest port in the city of Haifa, outlet Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Turkey are also sniffing around the asset, worth around $586 million.

China already operates a port in Haifa, which reportedly prompted Washington to get involved in the matter.

According to a source familiar with the subject, cited by Bloomberg, American officials have raised concerns with Israelis about Beijing’s clout, stipulating the importance of vetting the sale for security issues.

Talks between the US administration and American companies over submitting bids have gotten underway, Bloomberg reported.

US firms didn’t bid on a previous Haifa project that was eventually won by state-run Shanghai International Port Group in 2015.

But this time around, Israel is making a “special effort” to involve the Americans, head of foreign trade and international relations at the Manufacturers’ Association of Israel Dan Catarivas told Bloomberg.

