Wednesday, October 7th | 19 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Qatar Makes Formal Request for F-35 Jets: Sources

Jewish Organizations Applaud YouTube Ban on Antisemitic Nation of Islam Channel

Jewish Groups Hail Greek Court’s Decision to Brand Neo-Nazi Golden Dawn Party a Criminal Group

Peter Beinart, the New York Times and the Coming Campaign to Eliminate Israel

In Phone Call, Israel’s Netanyahu and Russia’s Putin Discuss Iranian ‘Aggression’ in Middle East

Group of European Parliament MPs Call for Withholding of Funding for Palestinian Authority Over Incitement in Schools

Jerusalem’s History Revisited and Revised

French Jews Rally to Aid Town of Saint-Martin-Vésubie, WWII Haven for Refugees, After Storm Alex Devastation

Syrian Victims of Chemical Attacks File Case With German Prosecutors

Court Finds Greek Neo-Nazi Party a Criminal Group in Landmark Ruling

October 7, 2020 3:54 pm
0

Jewish Organizations Applaud YouTube Ban on Antisemitic Nation of Islam Channel

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan addressing the organization’s national convention in 2017. Photo: Reuters / Rebecca Cook.

Jewish organizations reacted positively to the news this week that social media giant YouTube had banned the stridently antisemitic Nation of Islam (NoI) organization, led by Louis Farrakhan, from its platform.

The removal of the NoI’s channel was part of a broader move on YouTube’s part to clamp down on hate speech, with 25,000 channels deleted under the company’s guidelines.

“We have strict policies prohibiting hate speech on YouTube, and terminate any channel that repeatedly or egregiously violates those policies,” the company said in a statement on Oct. 2.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) said on Twitter that it applauded the decision, stating that Farrakhan “for far too long has used the platform as a megaphone for his antisemitic and homophobic outbursts.”

The Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) said that it had been pushing for a ban on the NoI for several years and YouTube’s move was therefore an important one.

Over the summer, several YouTube users waged a campaign to remove Farrakhan’s three-hour July 4 address — in which he referred to Jews as “Satan” who should have their brains knocked out by the “stone of truth — from the platform.

Farrakhan has long pushed the idea that US Jews constitute a “Synagogue of Satan” who exercise unaccountable power across the government, media and education for decades.

“International bankers financed Hitler and poor Jews died while big Jews were at the root of what you call the Holocaust,” Farrakhan infamously declared in 1995. “Little Jews died while big Jews made money. Little Jews were turned into soap while big Jews washed themselves with it.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.