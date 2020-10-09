Friday, October 9th | 21 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

British Universities ‘Dragging Their Feet’ on Countering Antisemitism Face Funding Cuts, UK Education Minister Warns

Prominent Advocates for Kurdish Rights Publish NY Times Ad Urging Break With Turkey’s Erdogan

New York Congresswoman Warns Against Anti-Jewish Discrimination Amid Rising Coronavirus Tensions

US Entry Ban on Israeli-British Journalist Jonathan Spyer Rescinded

UK Jewish Actor Sacha Baron Cohen Warns Conspiracy Theories Could ‘Kill Democracy’

Aliyah of Ethiopian Jews ‘Symbolizes Special Bond’ With Israel, Ahmed Tells Netanyahu

Europe, Finally, Tells the Palestinians That Enough’s Enough

Parshat Bereishit: Taking Responsibility

COVID-19, Haredi Jews and the Error of ‘Piety’

New York City Parents Scramble to Deal With New School Closures as COVID-19 Resurges

October 9, 2020 12:08 pm
0

New York Congresswoman Warns Against Anti-Jewish Discrimination Amid Rising Coronavirus Tensions

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Men read from the Torah during a Sukkot service, in Monsey, new York, Oct. 5, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mike Segar.

Amid a climate of anger in the Orthodox Jewish community in New York City over Governor Andrew Cuomo’s intensified coronavirus restrictions, a Queens congresswoman issued a stark warning on Friday against rising antisemitic bigotry.

Referencing the slew of racist invective directed against the Asian American community at the start of the pandemic, Democratic Rep. Grace Meng — whose Queens district includes a large Jewish community — emphasized the importance of countering discrimination aimed at any community because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve experienced how one community can be singled out and unjustly blamed for COVID-19,” Meng said in a statement on Thursday. “Bigotry and violence have been directed toward the Asian American community, and we need to prevent that hate from continuing to spread toward my constituents in the Jewish community in Queens. That begins by not blaming COVID-19 transmission on any one group of people, but instead on a set of behaviors.”

Meng noted that her constituents “in the Jewish community, and many throughout our region, are doing their utmost to follow the rules to keep our city safe. The actions of those not following the rules, amplified by news reports, should not be conflated with the actions of the many who are following the rules.”

“[T]here should never be blanket discrimination against the entire Jewish population of New York,” Meng declared.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.