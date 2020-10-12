Joint Israeli-American Delegation to Visit Bahrain Next Sunday

A joint delegation representing the US and Israeli governments will visit Bahrain next Sunday, Israeli media reported Monday.

The news site Walla cited top Israeli sources saying that the visit will take place at the request of Bahrain. The Israeli delegation will be led by Alon Ushpiz, the Director General of the Foreign Ministry, and Ronen Peretz, the Acting Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office.

On the American side will be Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and the White House Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz.

The purpose of the delegation is to further the normalization process formalized at the signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain last month at the White House.

In addition, working groups will seek to hammer out agreements on economic ties, investment, overflights, and tourism, among other issues.

Collaboration on medical, water, and agricultural technology will also be discussed.

The visit will reportedly last for a day, after which the group will return to Israel to receive a delegation from the United Arab Emirates set to arrive next Tuesday.