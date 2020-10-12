Monday, October 12th | 24 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Joint Israeli-American Delegation to Visit Bahrain Next Sunday

Man Charged With Swastika Outrage in Paris Remains in Police Custody

Cargo From Dubai Arrives in Haifa, Cementing Israel-UAE Trade Route

Iran Reports Highest Ever Daily Coronavirus Deaths

Pandemic Adds to War in Keeping Libyan Children Out of School

Jordan’s King Abdullah Swears in New Government to Speed Reforms

Jewish Auction Theory Pioneer Shares Nobel Economics Prize

Facebook Decision to Ban Holocaust Denial Welcomed by Jewish Groups

Adolph Ochs’ Legacy at The New York Times

Netizens Divided Over Cleopatra Movie Starring Gal Gadot as Egyptian Ruler

October 12, 2020 1:36 pm
0

Joint Israeli-American Delegation to Visit Bahrain Next Sunday

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A man rides a scooter near the flags of the US, United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain as they flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel, September 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters/Nir Elias.

A joint delegation representing the US and Israeli governments will visit Bahrain next Sunday, Israeli media reported Monday.

The news site Walla cited top Israeli sources saying that the visit will take place at the request of Bahrain. The Israeli delegation will be led by Alon Ushpiz, the Director General of the Foreign Ministry, and Ronen Peretz, the Acting Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office.

On the American side will be Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and the White House Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz.

The purpose of the delegation is to further the normalization process formalized at the signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain last month at the White House.

In addition, working groups will seek to hammer out agreements on economic ties, investment, overflights, and tourism, among other issues.

Collaboration on medical, water, and agricultural technology will also be discussed.

The visit will reportedly last for a day, after which the group will return to Israel to receive a delegation from the United Arab Emirates set to arrive next Tuesday.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.