October 13, 2020 10:40 am
Poll: Ahead of US Elections, 63% of Israelis Say 'Trump Better for Israel'

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem on May 23, 2017. Photo: US Embassy in Israel.

I24 News – A clear majority of Israelis favor the reelection of US President Donald Trump come November’s presidential elections, a new poll conducted for i24NEWS showed Monday night.

Answering the question, “which US presidential candidate do you think will be better for Israel?” 63.3% of respondents chose the Republican leader.

In contrast, Democrat candidate and former vice president Joe Biden came up with a mere 18.8%.

Moreover, 53.2% said they thought the Israeli right would be significantly harmed if Trump was not reelected. A little over 21% replied that “Israel acts independently,” and therefore won’t be influenced by a change in the White House.

Almost half of Israelis (48.2%) thought that US Jews are “mistaken” to support the Democratic Party, versus 35.5% who thought they were “correct” in doing so.

On the question of whether a rift has grown between American Jewry and the State of Israel in recent years, 47% replied that it could be mended, 35.3% said there’s “no rift, only debate,” and 12.4% answered the rift could not be mended.

Some 48% of Israelis said they were “extremely interested” in the events leading up to the US presidential elections, with close to 40% saying they were “somewhat interested.”

In addition, a little over half of respondents (50.9%) said they believe that US-Israel ties will be harmed if Biden is elected, versus 43.5% who said that relations won’t be affected.

The survey, conducted by Shlomo Filber and Tzuriel Sharon of Direct Polls, was held digitally on October 6, among 519 adults (aged 18 and over), representing a cross-section of Israeli society.

