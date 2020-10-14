Wednesday, October 14th | 26 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Paris Swastika Vandal Faces Criminal Charges — but Antisemitism Not Among Them

Following Brutal Attack on Heidelberg Jewish Student, German Investigation Reveals Deepgrained Antisemitism Inside Elite University Fraternities

In ‘Historic’ First, Abu Dhabi-Bound Etihad Airways Commercial Flight Crosses Israeli Airspace

US and Israeli Air Forces Hone Readiness With Latest Joint F-35 Drill

Antisemites ‘Zoom-Bomb’ Memorial Service at Connecticut Synagogue With Nazi Imagery

Report: Major Iranian Port Hit by Second Cyber-Attack in Six Months

Pompeo Urges Saudi Arabia to Consider Normalizing Ties With Israel

Israeli Actress Gal Gadot Shares Morning Prayer Routine With Vanity Fair, Teaches Hebrew Slang

Major Retail Chains Across Israel Prepare to Join Small Business Revolt

As More Americans Vote Early, Trump Presses on to Iowa

October 14, 2020 8:54 am
0

Israeli Private Tech Firms Raised Record $2.74 Billion in Third Quarter

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A high-tech park in Haifa, Israel. Photo: Zvi Roger / Wikimedia Commons.

Israeli private high-tech companies raised a record $2.74 billion in the third quarter, overcoming the coronavirus pandemic with a 24 percent increase from a year ago, the Israel Venture Capital Research Center and ZAG law firm said on Wednesday.

In the first nine months of the year, fundraising — mostly in later stage rounds — reached $7.5 billion, close to the amount raised in all of 2019.

“This quarter foreign investors allocated the highest amounts of all time,” said Shmulik Zysman, managing partner at ZAG. “The total capital invested by Israeli funds is also the highest ever.”

Life science firms stood out in the third quarter, as one in four deals was from this sector.

Related coverage

October 14, 2020 10:08 am
0

Major Retail Chains Across Israel Prepare to Join Small Business Revolt

JNS.org - The Association of Retail, Fashion, and Café Chains in Israel, which represents 400 chains that employ some 300,000...

Early-stage companies have been affected by the pandemic, with investors focusing on later stage companies, he said. Less than $100 million was raised by 95 seed deals so far this year.

“There is still more than enough money at the Israeli dedicated venture capital funds, but their appetite for risks has declined,” said Marianna Shapira, IVC research director.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.