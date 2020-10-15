Thursday, October 15th | 27 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Soccer Legend Eran Zahavi’s Hat-Trick Powers Israel to Comeback Victory Over Slovakia in UEFA Nations League

Recent UN Human Rights Council Election Will Only Make Body’s Problems Worse, Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Says

Five Nobels in 2020 — A Last Gasp for Declining Jewish Genius?

Disbelief, Fury Among French Jews as Paris Swastika Vandal Escapes Charge of Antisemitism

Israeli Knesset Approves Peace Treaty With UAE

‘These Ultra-Orthodox Communities Are Very Powerful Politically’: New York Governor Cuomo Angers Orthodox Jews With Latest Coronavirus Comments

Pompeo Claps Back at Iran’s Khamenei Over Nuclear Threat

Arab Media Wondering if Iraq Will Normalize With Israel

Estate of Late Holocaust Survivor Sues ‘Borat’ Creators Over Appearance in Sequel

Conservative MPs Urge UK PM Johnson to Take Tougher Stance Against Tehran Regime

October 15, 2020 9:11 am
0

Holocaust Claims Conference Says Germany Agrees to Give $662 Million to Survivors

avatar by JNS.org

The entrance to Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany announced on Wednesday that after negotiations with the German government on behalf of Holocaust survivors, it has agreed to give $662 million in aid to an estimated 240,000 survivors.

“These increased benefits achieved by the hard work of our negotiation’s delegation during these unprecedented times will help our efforts to ensure dignity and stability in survivors’ final years,” said Gideon Taylor, president of the Claims Conference, in a statement on the website of the New York-based organization.

“We must meet the challenges of the increasing needs of survivors as they age, coupled with the new and urgent necessities caused by the global pandemic,” he added.

The funds will go to survivors—those eligible for the additional payments—who mostly live in Israel, North America, the former Soviet Union and Western Europe, according to the statement.

Related coverage

October 15, 2020 4:38 pm
0

Soccer Legend Eran Zahavi’s Hat-Trick Powers Israel to Comeback Victory Over Slovakia in UEFA Nations League

Veteran forward Eran Zahavi notched a hat-trick of goals on Wednesday as Israel came back from a halftime deficit to...

Claims Conference Special Negotiator Ambassador Stuart E. Eizenstat stated: “These additional Hardship Fund payments, along with the global allocation of over $653 million for social welfare services, will impact Holocaust survivors globally.”

As a result of the negotiations, Germany also agreed to expand the categories of survivors eligible for payments by including the results of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum regarding “open ghettos” in Bulgaria. The expanded eligibility also includes such ghettos in Romania as a result of a report by Yad Vashem.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.