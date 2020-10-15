Thursday, October 15th | 27 Tishri 5781

October 15, 2020 9:29 am
Poll: 83 Percent of Orthodox Jews Would Vote for Trump

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters, as he departs on campaign travel to Minnesota, from the South Lawn at the White House, in Washington, DC, Sept. 30, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Carlos Barria.

JNS.org – If the US elections were held today—three weeks before the Nov. 3 election—83 percent of Orthodox Jews would vote for US President Donald Trump, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

An Ami magazine poll of 1,000 Orthodox Jews in 22 states reported that only 13 percent of respondents would vote for former Vice President Joe Biden, while 4 percent said someone else or noted that they were undecided.

In response to the question of how Trump “is covered by the mainstream media,” 76 percent said “mostly unfair,” 14 percent said “mostly fair,” and 10 percent replied neither or not sure.

The Republican incumbent has overwhelming support from the Orthodox Jewish community—compared to overwhelming opposition from the overall American Jewish community—because of his favorable policies towards Israel and the Jewish community.

