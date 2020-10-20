Sacha Baron Cohen on Speaking Out Against Antisemitism: ‘I Needed to Do That to Live With Myself’

British actor Sacha Baron Cohen talked about his advocacy against antisemitism while speaking to the The New York Times in a piece published on Saturday.

In a rare interview as himself, and not one of the many characters he plays on screen, the Jewish “Borat” star, 49, recalled how he had criticized social media giants for allowing hate speech to thrive on their platforms in a speech last year upon accepting the Anti-Defamation League’s International Fellowship Award.

He told The New York Times that doing the speech was “completely out of my comfort zone” because “I’ve always been reluctant to be a celebrity and I’ve always been wary of using my fame to push any political views, really.”