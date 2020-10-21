Wednesday, October 21st | 3 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Chief Says Uncovered Gaza Terror Tunnel Was ‘Very Significant Asset of the Enemy’

Jews Want ‘Decisive Action’ From Police After Violent Assault on Teens in Ukraine Pilgrimage City

France Bans Pro-Hamas ‘Sheikh Yassin Collective’ Implicated in Beheading of Paris School Teacher

Iraqi Leader Battles Pressure From Friends and Foes in Security Crackdown

Iran Health Minister Urges Tougher COVID Action as New Cases Soar

IDF Strikes Pro-Iran Militia in Syria: Reports

Florida’s Aerospace Agency and Israel Innovation Authority Shoot for More Collaboration

Knesset Conference Marks the 20th Anniversary of the 2000 Ramallah Lynchings

Trailing Biden in Polls, Trump Touts Economy at Pennsylvania Rally

Gantz’s Ultimatum: ‘Pass a 2021 Budget by November or We’ll Go to Elections’

October 21, 2020 1:08 pm
0

IDF Chief Says Uncovered Gaza Terror Tunnel Was ‘Very Significant Asset of the Enemy’

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

An IDF soldier overlooking a Hamas terror tunnel in Gaza. Photo: IDF.

The head of the Israeli military on Wednesday called a cross-border tunnel from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip that was uncovered earlier this week a “very significant asset of the enemy.”

The tunnel reached only a few dozen meters into Israeli territory and did not penetrate and underground barrier Israel is still constructing along the border. The IDF said it would “neutralize” the tunnel in the coming days.

Numerous such tunnels built by Gaza-based terrorist groups were destroyed by the IDF in Operation Protective Edge six years ago.

Shortly after the discovery of the tunnel was announced on Tuesday, a rocket was fired into southern Israel from Gaza, followed by an IDF retaliatory strike.

Related coverage

October 21, 2020 9:28 am
0

IDF Strikes Pro-Iran Militia in Syria: Reports

i24 News - The IDF shelled a pro-Iran militia headquarters in the village of Al-Hurriyah, in Syria's Quneitra governate, the...

Addressing the latest developments, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said, “The truth is that that significant things happened this week. One of them is the detection and exposure of a very significant terror tunnel in the Gaza Strip.”

“It is a clear example that the threats have not disappeared, that we have many challenges,” he emphasized.

The events of the past day, he noted, showed that Israel was facing threats “besides the coronavirus pandemic.”

Kochavi added that he did not want to address “technical details” of the tunnel, but “it was a very significant asset of the enemy.”

He vowed that the IDF would continue to address the Gaza tunnel threat “with all methods and all advanced means, from technology to intelligence.”

“This is a major goal for us, and altogether more than a few tunnels have been exposed in recent years,” he stated, promising that the IDF would continue to build on this achievement.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.