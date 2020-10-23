Estonia Officially Recognizes Hezbollah as Terrorist Group

JNS.org – Estonia announced on Thursday that it has designated all of Hezbollah as a terrorist group and would impose sanctions on the organization.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry applauded the decision.

“The Estonian government’s decision to recognize Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, including all of its wings, and to bar the group’s members from entering the country, sends a clear message against terrorism and against Hezbollah’s terrorist activities, which threaten world peace and undermine regional stability,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

Estonia, which serves as a UN Security Council member, joins the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Latvia and other countries that have recognized Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.