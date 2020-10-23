Estonia Officially Recognizes Hezbollah as Terrorist Group

Friday, October 23rd | 5 Heshvan 5781

October 23, 2020 8:47 am
A view of Tallinn, the capital of Estonia. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Estonia announced on Thursday that it has designated all of Hezbollah as a terrorist group and would impose sanctions on the organization.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry applauded the decision.

“The Estonian government’s decision to recognize Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, including all of its wings, and to bar the group’s members from entering the country, sends a clear message against terrorism and against Hezbollah’s terrorist activities, which threaten world peace and undermine regional stability,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

Estonia, which serves as a UN Security Council member, joins the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Latvia and other countries that have recognized Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

Israel called on other nations and the European Union to join the campaign against Hezbollah and outlaw its activities. The European Union recognizes Hezbollah’s military wing, but not its political wing.

