Sunday, October 25th | 7 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian NGOs Sue UK Over 1917 Balfour Declaration

IDF Launches ‘Lethal Arrow’ Exercise Simulating Multi-Front War

Netanyahu Hails Sudan Agreement, Says ‘There Will Be More States’

US Offers $10 Million Reward for Tips on Hezbollah’s Fiscal Networks

California Community College Students Adopt Universal Definition of Antisemitism

Will Iran ‘Pay the Price’ for Election Interference?

A Glimpse Into the Israeli Air Force’s ‘Operation Black Belt’

Honoring the Two-Year Anniversary of the Tree of Life Shooting by Strengthening Communal Bridges

Is Iran Pushing an Arms Race?

The IDF in the Shadow of the Pandemic

October 25, 2020 9:33 am
0

Palestinian NGOs Sue UK Over 1917 Balfour Declaration

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Arthur James Balfour, the signatory to the Balfour Declaration. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Palestinian lawyers on Friday filed suit against the British government in a Nablus court over the 1917 Balfour Declaration, which spelled out the United Kingdom’s support for the establishment of a national home for the Jewish people.

Signed by then-British Foreign Secretary Arthur James Balfour, the declaration is considered the historic precursor to Israel’s inception in 1948.

According to French news agency AFP, lawyers representing the Federation of Independent and Democratic Trade Unions, International Commission to Support Palestinian People’s Rights and the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate filed the lawsuit, arguing that “the suffering of the Palestinians” stemmed from the Balfour Declaration.

“The British Mandate is at the root of the suffering of the Palestinian people and has paved the way for the violation of their rights and the plunder of their land,” said Munib al-Masri, head of the Federation of Independent and Democratic Trade Unions.

Related coverage

October 25, 2020 9:21 am
0

US Offers $10 Million Reward for Tips on Hezbollah’s Fiscal Networks

JNS.org - The United States announced on Friday that it will offer a $10 million reward for “information leading to...

The Palestinians have repeatedly condemned the declaration, which they refer to as the “Balfour promise,” claiming Britain was giving away land it did not own. The Palestinian Authority has tried to get Britain to renege on the historic document in the past, to no avail.

PA leader Mahmoud Abbas has on more than one occasion castigated London over the Balfour Declaration, saying the United Kingdom “signed away the Palestinians’ homeland and initiated decades of persecution.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.